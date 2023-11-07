Congress empowers drug usage, terrorism activities in India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Congress government emboldens terrorists and Naxalites in the country whenever it comes to power.

During a rally in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan, “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 per cent commission government, openly operating betting).

PM Modi said that for the Congress, Adivasis (tribals) have no existence in the country. He said, ”Whenever the Congress comes to power, the courage of terrorists and Naxalites increases in the country. The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence. In recent times, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been taken away from us. A few days ago, one of our workers was shot dead.”

He also added that under the Congress rule, human trafficking and usage of drugs are on the rise in the Surguja division of Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi said, "Our sisters and daughters are being targeted by criminals. Many girls from tribal families have gone missing. Congress leaders have no answer to this. Due to the Congress’ policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh.”

He said that the Congress party tried to stop Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India. “Did anyone think that a woman coming from an "Adivasi" family could become India’s president? You can’t imagine how much the Congress tried to stop (Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India), but it was the BJP who ensured this honour to her,” he added.

He further added that the BJP formed Chhattisgarh, saying “The BJP ne banaya hai, BJP hi sawaregi” (BJP has formed, and now we will only make things better in the state).