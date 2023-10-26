Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the annual income of farmers in the state has risen by 40 per cent to Rs 1.33 lakh per annum in just four years.

CM Baghel said, "Our support to farmers through the provision of input subsidies, increased government procurement and strong food prices has made agriculture a profitable proposition for farmers."

On Monday, Baghel promised to waive off farmers' loans if the Congress party retains power in the state.

During an event in the Sakti Assembly constituency, CM Baghel said, "All farm loans will be waived, as we have done in the past, immediately after the Congress returns to power."

He further said that his government implemented several schemes for farmers' welfare and support, which will help the Congress win 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.





He added, "The biggest factor is farmers and then women, youth and businessmen. We have put money into the pockets of farmers and youth through various schemes. When money reaches the market, businessmen become happy."

According to a report by the NITI Aayog, around 70 per cent of the state's population is engaged in agriculture. The issue of farmers, a key vote bank in the state for political parties, has been a big part of all party agendas.

Congress counting on paddy

The Chhattisgarh government offers an additional Rs 600 on procuring paddy, above the minimum support price (MSP) the Centre offers.

Termed as the "rice bowl of Central India" due to the wide variety of rice grown in the state, Chhattisgarh produced around 10.5 million tonnes of rice in 2018.

Of its total cultivated area of 4.78 million hectares, rice covers 68.8 per cent of the total agricultural landscape. The farm harvest price of paddy for the year 2021-22 saw the cost rise 25 per cent above the MSP.





Data showed that paddy production has increased by 63 per cent in the five years between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Anand Chandra, co-founder of Noida-based Arya.ag, which operates storage warehouses for wheat and rice in Chhattisgarh, said, "The government of Chhattisgarh has ensured that the entire produce is procured by the state government, ensuring farmers get good remuneration. The state procures 80 per cent of its total crops. This has translated into better farmer incomes."

He added, "For the past few years, the Chhattisgarh government has been offering an MSP that is Rs 600 higher per quintal of paddy. They have additionally worked on their irrigation systems to improve or revamp them to support the growth of this crop."