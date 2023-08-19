Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Rahul Gandhi to visit Raipur on Sept 2: AICC Incharge-Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi to visit Raipur on Sept 2: AICC Incharge-Chhattisgarh

Congress is yet to announce the list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly election, scheduled later this year, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge of the State Kumari Selja said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur on September 2.

She also informed that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit the poll-bound state on September 8.

Addressing the press conference in Raipur today, Selja said, "On September 2, Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur for a meeting. On September 8, party president Malliakrjun Kharge will also visit the state. Many party leaders will visit the state, we are also inviting Priyanka Gandhi ji to the state."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also exuded confidence over winning the election in the state and said that their target is 75 seats and they'll surely get it.

While talking to the reporters on Saturday, he said, "Our target is 75 seats, we will certainly win".

Meanwhile, as part of its poll preparations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for two Hindi heartland states, even as Congress also made a significant change and appointed the party's general secretary Randeep Surjewala in charge of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

However, Congress is yet to announce the list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP has released its first list of 21 candidates in Chhattisgarh and 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, where it expects a tough contest in the assembly polls later this year.

"Congress President has appointed general Mukul Wasnik as in-charge of Gujarat, and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release on Thursday.

Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP poll plan labels seats as A, B, C, D

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressChhattisgarhAssembly polls

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story