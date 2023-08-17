Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP poll plan labels seats as A, B, C, D

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) held a review meeting on Wednesday to focus on seats where the BJP was vulnerable or where the Congress party was stronger in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda were among the top BJP leaders who assessed the party’s position based on the feedback provided by the state units.

During the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, leaders divided the seats in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh into categories with an aim to invest more resources into the seats where the ruling party was weak.

The rare election committee meeting held even before the announcement of dates for polls in five states lasted more than two hours.

The top leaders discussed the seats and possible candidates in Chhattisgarh, aligning with caste calculations tailored to each seat.

Parameters for choosing candidates

Parameters such as caste, local issues, and the party's past performance in constituencies are likely to be considered for choosing candidates.

The party's new faces will likely be put up in half the seats.

The meeting focused on 27 of 90 Chhattisgarh seats divided into categories A, B, C, and D, in the ascending order of difficulty level.

The "A" seats are those that the BJP won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections.

The "B" seats are those where the BJP both lost and won elections.



The 22 seats that are categorised as "C" and "D" are the most challenging ones for the party.

The seats where the BJP has lost twice are categorised as "C", and those seats where the party has never won are categorised as "D".

A BJP leader said the party would choose leaders according to the categories. For example, in constituencies where the party is weak but does stand a chance, leaders are likely to be out in full force to turn it around.