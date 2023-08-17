Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP poll plan labels seats as A, B, C, D

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP poll plan labels seats as A, B, C, D

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Parameters such as caste, local issues, and the party's past performance in constituencies are likely to be taken into account for choosing candidates

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) held a review meeting on Wednesday to focus on seats where the BJP was vulnerable or where the Congress party was stronger in the states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda were among the top BJP leaders who assessed the party’s position based on the feedback provided by the state units.

During the meeting, which lasted for over two hours, leaders divided the seats in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh into categories with an aim to invest more resources into the seats where the ruling party was weak.

The rare election committee meeting held even before the announcement of dates for polls in five states lasted more than two hours.

The top leaders discussed the seats and possible candidates in Chhattisgarh, aligning with caste calculations tailored to each seat.

Parameters for choosing candidates

Parameters such as caste, local issues, and the party's past performance in constituencies are likely to be considered for choosing candidates.

The party's new faces will likely be put up in half the seats.

The meeting focused on 27 of 90 Chhattisgarh seats divided into categories A, B, C, and D, in the ascending order of difficulty level.

The "A" seats are those that the BJP won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections.

The "B" seats are those where the BJP both lost and won elections.
 
The 22 seats that are categorised as "C" and "D" are the most challenging ones for the party.

The seats where the BJP has lost twice are categorised as "C", and those seats where the party has never won are categorised as "D".

A BJP leader said the party would choose leaders according to the categories. For example, in constituencies where the party is weak but does stand a chance, leaders are likely to be out in full force to turn it around.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Tribal body holds rally on World Tribal Day

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Everything you need to know about Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh T S Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Expelled Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharmjeet Singh joins BJP

CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates projects worth Rs 1000 cr in Bastar, Surguja

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahRajnath SinghChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBhupesh BaghelBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressJagat Prakash NaddaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRA

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu

LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story