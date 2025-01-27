Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

18% candidates in Delhi Assembly polls have assets above Rs 5 crore: ADR

criminal record of candidates
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Archis Mohan Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Over 125 candidates (17.88 per cent of total) in the Delhi Assembly polls have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the 699 candidates for 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. 
 
Among major parties, the average assets of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate amount to about Rs 22.90 crore. The party has fielded 68 candidates in the polls. 

  Average assets of a Congress and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate stands at Rs 14.41 crore and Rs 11.70 crore, respectively. Both the parties have fielded 70 candidates in the elections.
  For the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has 68 candidates in the poll fray, average assets amount to about Rs 1.23 crore. Total assets of the 699 candidates are worth about Rs 3,952 crore, the ADR analysis showed. The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. 
 
Topics :ADRAssociation for Democratic ReformsDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi AssemblyBJPCongressAAPAAP government

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

