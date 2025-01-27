18% candidates in Delhi Assembly polls have assets above Rs 5 crore: ADR

Over 125 candidates (17.88 per cent of total) in the Delhi Assembly polls have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the 699 candidates for 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.

Among major parties, the average assets of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate amount to about Rs 22.90 crore. The party has fielded 68 candidates in the polls.

Average assets of a Congress and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate stands at Rs 14.41 crore and Rs 11.70 crore, respectively. Both the parties have fielded 70 candidates in the elections.