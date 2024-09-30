Money makers: 52% of Haryana Assembly poll candidates are crorepatis

More than half (52 per cent) of those contesting the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls are crorepatis, up from 42 per cent in the previous election in 2019. This year's elections will also see 67 sitting MLAs contesting again. And out of the 1,028 candidates analysed, 133, or 13 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves, compared to 10 per cent in 2019.

These are part of the findings of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation that works on electoral reforms.



ADR's analysis shows that out of the 1,028 candidates (of the total 1,031) in the fray for the Haryana Assembly polls, 538 (52 per cent) are crorepatis. In 2019, the tally of crorepati candidates stood at 481 out of a total 1,138 candidates.

