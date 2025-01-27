Govt invites applications for Sebi chief post as Buch's term ends on Feb 28

With less than a month left in the current tenure of Madhabi Puri Buch as the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Ministry of Finance has invited fresh applications for the post. The last day for submission of applications is February 17.

The current chairperson’s tenure ends on February 28. Buch took charge of the board on March 1, 2022, and was the first person from the private sector and the youngest to hold the position. She is also the first woman to chair the market regulator. She had earlier served as the whole-time member of Sebi from April 2017 to October 2021.

An extension in the term cannot be ruled out if a suitable candidate is not found before Buch's term ends. Market watchers believe several bureaucrats could be in the fray.

The advertisement for filling up the Sebi chair’s position was published in several newspapers on Monday. As per the advertisement, the new appointment will be for five years instead of the usual three-year tenure.

The detailed application format will be made available on the Department of Economic Affairs’ website.

Buch’s last year in office has been turbulent, with allegations from US-based short-seller Hindenburg to political parties regarding the market regulator’s probe into the Adani matter. The short-seller, which has now decided to wind up its operations, had questioned Buch's objectivity in the probe and alleged a conflict of interest. The Congress party, on the other hand, made accusations of corruption and benefiting from other corporates.

However, Buch and her husband refuted the allegations at different stages.

Further, Buch also faced criticism from Sebi employees, who went on protest over several matters, including allegations of a “toxic work culture.” The protests forced Sebi to withdraw a press release on HR-related issues.

Despite being at the centre of the storm, Buch's tenure also saw fast-paced changes in the regulatory ecosystem, with faster settlements, more disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), ease of doing business measures for mutual funds and alternative investment funds (AIFs), and steps to curb float with stock brokers.