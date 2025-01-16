Delhi court issues notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh over a defamation complaint filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

The case stems from allegations made during a press conference on December 26, 2024, where the AAP leaders reportedly accused Dikshit of accepting "crores of rupees" from the BJP and colluding to harm AAP's prospects.

Dikshit, who is running against former CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections , expressed outrage at the accusations. “For the last 10-12 years, they have targeted Congress, me, and my family. I have several questions to ask AAP from the last 10-12 years,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised Kejriwal’s governance, taking aim at welfare promises made by AAP for the upcoming elections. “Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn't they do this earlier? When he went to prison, he wasted a good 1.5 years. I want to ask him, if he becomes the CM again, will he still not be able to implement these schemes?”

In response, Atishi accused Congress of secretly collaborating with the BJP to weaken AAP. “BJP is funding the candidates linked to Congress, our sources have informed us. Congress needs to answer why it is echoing BJP’s agenda while staying in collaboration with AAP,” she said.

Atishi singled out Congress candidates like Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri, alleging "covert support" from the BJP.

"BJP is funding the candidates linked to Congress, our sources have informed us. We would like to ask Congress why would it speak BJP's tunes while staying in a collaboration with the Aam Aadmi Party? If Congress is not working to help win the BJP, then it should take action against Ajay Maken who called Kejriwal an anti-national," she added.