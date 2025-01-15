Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi CEO launches 'Myth vs Facts Register' to combat fake news in polls

The Myth vs Facts Register, accessible at https://www.ceodelhi.gov.in/mythvsfacts.aspx, serves as one of the resources for Delhi voters and media organizations to counter false narratives

AI takes over Delhi poll campaign
The initiative's goal is to bring timely updates on debunked, fake news during election periods. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) launched a "Myth vs Facts Register" on Wednesday to combat fake news and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

With just 3 weeks left for the Delhi Assembly elections, CEO R Alice Vaz aims to provide Delhi voters and media organizations with a resource to counter false narratives and ensure factually correct information is readily available. 

She called the launch as "recognizing the growing threat of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, especially during Delhi Assembly elections."

According to an official statement released by the Delhi CEO's office, "any fake news or misleading information circulated on social media platforms during elections will be thoroughly analyzed, verified, and debunked on this portal."

"This initiative is a significant step towards safeguarding Delhi voters from the harmful effects of fake news. By promoting transparency and accuracy, the Myth vs Facts Register empowers citizens to make informed decisions during the election," CEO Vaz said.

The initiative's goal is to bring timely updates on debunked, fake news during election periods, and also have a "trustworthy platform for verifying election-related misinformation, disinformation and fake news."

As the election approaches, the triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has intensified against each other.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister also filed his nomination from the New Delhi seat for the Delhi Assembly Polls.

Kejriwal is in the electoral fray against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. After filing his nomination, Kejriwal asserted that a lot of work is still left to be done in the national capital.

Delhi goes to polling on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

