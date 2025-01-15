'Running around like a hirni': Ramesh Bidhuri remark on Atishi stirs uproar

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Kalkaji in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has sparked controversy with remarks about his rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. During a public address on Wednesday, Ramesh Bidhuri compared Atishi to a “hirni” (doe), commenting on her recent campaign activities.

“For four years, people have been living in hellish conditions… When there were four months to go for the elections, Atishi ji has been running around like a doe runs in the jungle,” Bidhuri said, criticising her late efforts to address the constituency’s issues.

Bidhuri had previously faced backlash for attacking Atishi over her surname, accusing her of changing it from Marlena to Singh for political gain. He had made these comments just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Rohini’s Japanese Park.

In another controversial remark, Bidhuri referenced a statement by Lalu Prasad Yadav about road conditions in Bihar, promising that roads in Kalkaji would be as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks, a comment that drew criticism for its inappropriate nature.

Following the uproar over his comments, Bidhuri expressed regret on social media, stating, “If anyone has been hurt, then I express my regret,” tagging BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Bidhuri files nomination

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi constituency On Wednesday, Bidhuri officially filed his nomination papers for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He highlighted key issues for his campaign, including road connectivity, water supply, and sewerage problems, promising to address these concerns if elected.

Bidhuri criticised the AAP government, claiming that residents of Govindpuri and Kalkaji have suffered under its rule. He pledged to make Delhi free from what he termed 'AAP-da' (a play on the Hindi word for disaster).

Bidhuri will be contesting the elections against AAP’s Atishi and Congress’ Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji constituency. The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5 with counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

[With agency inputs]