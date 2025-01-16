Delhi elections 2025 LIVE updates: AAP wants to bring back excise policy, alleges BJP
BS Web Team New Delhi
Following its landslide victories in Delhi during 2015 and 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party faces a crucial test as the Bharatiya Janata Party launches an intense effort to claim control of the national capital. On Wednesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to vote based on work and not "abuses". Before filing his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. He then led a 'padyatra' from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he filed his nomination. Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended support to AAP, saying it is stronger than the Congress in Delhi, and his party has decided to stand with AAP. Akhilesh Yadav said,"The regional party fighting against the BJP should be supported by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. AAP and Congress are fighting against each other in Delhi. AAP is strong and we have decided to stand with them. The question is about Delhi and our goal is that the BJP gets defeated. Congress and AAP have the same goal too." Yadav also clarified that the INDIA alliance is intact.
10:51 AM
Delhi court issues notice to CM Atishi on defamation plea filed by Sandeep Dikshit
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court today issued notice to CM Atishi Marlena and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. He is contesting the Delhi State Assembly election against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi Constituency.
10:48 AM
Delhi Assembly polls: Gopal Rai to file nomination papers from Babarpur assembly constituency today
10:42 AM
Delhi Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates
The list included Surender Kumar and Rahul Dhanak. Kumar will contest elections from the Bawana seat, which is reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) while Dhanak will contest elections from the Karol Bagh (reserved for SC). The other three names in the list included Sumesh Gupta, the candidate from the Rohini, Virender Bhiduri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur.
10:03 AM
AAP wants to bring back excise policy which created cartelisation, black marketing, allleges BJP
BJP MP Sambit Patra has claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party wants to bring back the same excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupees, cartelisation and black marketing. "In an interview yesterday, Delhi CM Atishi said that if they (AAP) come to power in Delhi, then the new Excise Policy will be implemented again. The excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupee, cartelisation and black marketing, AAP wants to bring back the same policy. The policy was not even passed by the cabinet and the approval of the LG sahab was also not taken. Because of the same liquor policy, today AAP is standing exposed in front of the public. Arvind Kejriwal should give a clarification on this," the BJP MP said.
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:10 AM IST