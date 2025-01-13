Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AAP delegation to meet EC officials, raise Awadh Ojha's vote transfer issue

Party's Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha filed Form 8 for transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi on January 7 but Chief Election Officer changed the date to January 6, they claimed

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal said that it was an urgent issue since Ojha's candidature depended on transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he can file the nomination papers (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
A delegation of AAP leaders led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Election Commission officials at 3 pm on Monday to raise the issue of transfer of vote of party's Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said that it was an urgent issue since Ojha's candidature depended on transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he can file the nomination papers.

Ojha filed Form 8 for transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi on January 7 -- the last day to do so -- but the chief electoral officer, Delhi, through an order changed the last date to January 6, the AAP chief claimed.

"This is against the law," he said and suspected that the move was aimed at "deliberately debarring" Ojha from contesting the polls.

Kejriwal said that although no appointment was given by the Election Commission (EC), but the party delegation will go there and wait for a meeting with the chief election commissioner since the matter was urgent.

The delegation will also raise the issue of multiple applications for registration of voters in addresses of the senior BJP leaders living in New Delhi constituency, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be members of the delegation along with AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyAtishi MarlenaBhagwant MannDelhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

