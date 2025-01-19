Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atishi alleges 'BJP goons' attacked Arvind Kejriwal's car, releases images

Atishi released a photograph of two men, identified as Shanky and Rohit Tyagi, who she claimed are BJP members and close allies of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s car during his campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
 
At a press conference, Atishi released a photograph of two men, identified as Shanky and Rohit Tyagi, who she claimed are BJP members and close allies of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi Assembly seat.
 
"It is clear that criminals and goons were sent to kill Arvind Kejriwal. The second person involved in the attack is Rohit Tyagi, who constantly stays with Pravesh Verma and has been involved in campaigning for him. He is also a criminal. There is a theft case in 2011 and a case of attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of 10 years,” Atishi said. 
 
She added that Shanky, also known as Rahul, has a criminal background with several pending cases, including charges under the Arms Act, robbery, and attempted murder. Cases are registered against him at both Shakarpur and Paharganj Police Stations.
 
"The third person who was present there is named Sumit, he too has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on. All these cases show that the three BJP goons who attacked Arvind Kejriwal yesterday are not ordinary BJP workers, but trained goons and criminals. It is clear that in the panic of elections, BJP is now trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal," she added.
 
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s car was allegedly pelted with stones during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday. AAP leaders accused the BJP's Parvesh Verma of orchestrating the attack.

“Supporters of BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency,” an AAP leader claimed.
 
However, the police stated that no stones were thrown, but some individuals attempted to show black flags, which were immediately removed. A purported video shows Kejriwal’s vehicle being escorted by police personnel, with a man waving a black cloth and hurling stones.
 
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma denied the allegations, stating that Arvind Kejriwal’s car ran over a BJP worker, breaking his leg. The injured worker was admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College.
 
Verma posted a video on X, accusing Kejriwal of hitting people with his car while they were asking questions. “When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car,” Verma stated on X.
 
Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.
First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

