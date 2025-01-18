Kejriwal's car ran over BJP worker: Parvesh Verma hits back at AAP

After the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party "goons" of attacking its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party worker.

Verma said that one of the legs of the BJP worker was broken, and he is admitted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," the BJP leader told ANI. Parvesh Verma also posted a video on the social media platform X, and accused Kejriwal of hitting people with car, who were asking questions from him.

"When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car," Verma stated on X.

"Both were taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital," he posted on X.

This comes Aam Aadmi Party alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during the election campaigning on Saturday.

AAP shared a video on their official X handle which purportedly shows a stone being thrown at the Arvind Kejriwal's car.

AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind the attack and claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.