Atishi in tears, says BJP's Bidhuri seeking votes by abusing her father

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, during a public rally, made remarks, saying the Delhi chief minister has "changed fathers" as she used to be Marlena, but now she is Singh

Atishi
Delhi CM Atishi Marlena during a press conference in Delhi on Monday. (Screengrab/ANI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday broke down during a press conference here while responding to remarks made by BJP MLA from Kalkaji Ramesh Bhiduri about her father.
 
“He is seeking votes by abusing my father and not on his own performance in the constituency,” Atishi said. She further mentioned that attacks on her were very disturbing.
 
“How can our politics downgrade so much? He should show what work he has done for Kalkaji when he was MP for 10 years,” she said.
 

What Ramesh Bhiduri said about Atishi

 
Bhiduri, during a public rally, had said Atishi had “changed fathers.”
 
“This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character,” Bidhuri had said.
 
Atishi, who is the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, dropped her surname a while back.

In a separate incident, Bhiduri also sparked controversy by passing sexist remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. In a public rally, Bhiduri had said that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi then “we will make Delhi roads like the cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi.”
 

Atishi’s allegation about voter list scam in Delhi Assembly

During the press conference, Atishi also discussed the alleged ‘voter scam’ in Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi Assembly constituency. Atishi said that she has written to the Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday and sought time for a meeting to share the details of the alleged ‘voter scam’ being executed to disturb the democratic process.
 
“Between October 29 and January 2, applications have been filed for the deletion of 6,167 voter names,” she said, claiming 11 objectors out of the total 84 have denied even filing any application for deletion of names of voters.
 
Atishi further said that the role of the Election Commission’s administration is also doubtful. She further claimed that at least 10,000 new voters have been added in the voter list of the constituency and around 6,167 voters' names have been deleted.
 
She demanded a probe on who is filing these applications when 11 objectors are themselves denying having done so.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
Capital conundrum: Welfare promises versus infra push ahead of Delhi polls

Alka Lamba slams Kejriwal over Rs 33 cr renovation expenditure on residence

PM Modi promises no welfare schemes will end if BJP wins in Delhi

Delhi polls: Will defeat Kejriwal from New Delhi, says BJP's Parvesh Verma

AAP will shrink to single digit in polls for their misdeeds: Cong's Dikshit

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

