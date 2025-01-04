Delhi polls: Will defeat Kejriwal from New Delhi, says BJP's Parvesh Verma

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on Saturday accused Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting development in the New Delhi assembly constituency and said that the AAP national convenor did not provide even a single house in 11 years and has only "cheated" the people of Delhi after taking their votes.

Speaking to ANI, Verma exuded confidence that he will defeat Kejriwal and claimed that AAP Chief will run away from the New Delhi seat after that.

"The people of Delhi are going to write history in the elections. When our BJP government is formed, the flow of development will start in Delhi, there will be no politics of allegations and counter-allegations, there will be only development... I thought a lot of work would be done in the New Delhi assembly constituency but not a single work was done. Doing all the work is my priority," he said.

"Arvind Kejriwal did not give a single house in 11 years. He only takes votes and cheats. I am not going to challenge Arvind Kejriwal, I am going to defeat him and Arvind Kejriwal is going to run away leaving the New Delhi seat," the BJP candidate added.

Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will be facing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit, in a three-cornered contest in the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

Earlier today, Verma also thanked his party's leadership, and criticised Kejriwal for not providing oxygen during Covid, keeping the Yamuna polluted and not curbing air pollution.

"I thank my party's top leadership... I hope that the trust that the party has shown in me, I'll live up to it... When Delhi was facing Covid, when they needed Oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal Ji was distributing a 'free bottle on every bottle'... There are many works in Delhi - like cleaning Yamuna, curbing pollution... when the BJP will form the govt, we will do all these works..."," he told ANI.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other.

The assembly elections in Delhi are due in February and the dates for the same are expected to be announced in a few days.

After winning historic 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly elections, AAP again won 62 seats in 2020 polls under Kejriwal's leadership. While BJP took its tally from three to 8 seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time.