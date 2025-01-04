AAP will shrink to single digit in polls for their misdeeds: Cong's Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the Aam Aadmi Party will face defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as a result of their misdeeds.

The elections are scheduled for February this year. AAP has already announced candidates for all 70 seats, while Congress has named 48 candidates so far.

During an interview with the PTI, Dikshit, who has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency by the Congress for upcoming assembly polls, also said that they need to highlight what Sheila Dikshit did for Delhi during her tenure.

When asked about Congress not having a chief minister face, Dikshit said, "We do not have any CM face and we never give it. Even when Sheila Dikshit became the chief minister for the first time, it was evident that if Congress will win, she will become the CM, but we never announced her face for it.

This has not been the habit of Congress. It happens sometimes that if there is a big leader, then people believe that he or she will become the CM, but this is not the system of Congress that it will declare CM face, he said.

About election results assessment, Diskhit said that the Congress will do good and the Aam Aadmi Party will be defeated by their misdeeds.

When asked whether the Congress will support AAP again if they get some seats (like five or ten) and AAP won't get majority, Dikshit mentioned, "You should ask this question to AAP because they will get seven or eight seats not us." He also mentioned that the party has fielded him from the New Delhi constituency.

"I was elected as MP from the East Delhi seat. The party told me that they want to field such a face against Kejriwal that it will give credibility and make the party stand, he said.

They said that you suit this since you have been associated with Sheila Dikshit. She was an MLA from the seat and people are remembering the work done during her tenure," Dikshit said, adding that the Congress has a good atmosphere.

He further said that he has been criticising the AAP government for the last 10 years claiming that the party does not even work 10 per cent of the claim they made.

"I have done a lot of work in the constituency and know party workers here. So that the party thought I was a suitable candidate for the seat. This does not matter whether the opponent is easy or not. I feel that for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has worked as an incompetent MLA," Dikshit said, alleging that Kejriwal does not go to the area and does not meet anybody.

You can go to any colony and people will tell you that the 80 per cent work was done during Sheila Dikshit's tenure. They have done one work of installing CCTV cameras, but when I went to four colonies, not even a single camera was functional, he claimed.

The MLA who did not perform, did not work, and did not go to the public can not be a strong candidate," he claimed.

This government could not do anything unusual or different. They did not do anything in health and education which can be considered as remarkable or special. They could not even maintain the pace that Sheila Dikshit's government had given, he said.

The Congress government opened 150 new schools and they have opened only 20 new schools.

"They said that they have opened 300 to 400 Mohalla Clinics. But there is no facility of operation, and there is no emergency care in those clinics, and several tests are not conducted there," Dikshit said.

There were 560 dispensaries in Delhi during Sheila's tenure. They have reduced it to 250 or 300. They have closed around 250 to 300 dispensaries and opened 300 Mohalla Clinics, then what have they opened? he said.

The dispensaries were having facilities to perform small operations, gynecology, and the dispensaries had permanent staff, he said.

During Sheila Dikshit's tenure, 18 new hospitals were formed and not even a new hospital has formed under their regime, he claimed.

When asked about how they will reach out to the first time or young voters, Dilshit said, "We are repeatedly highlighting that it is important to tell how much work was done during Sheila Dikshit's time. I have met several young people who are concerned about their future saying that they should get such a Delhi in which they can live.

"Therefore, we will have to tell again and again what Delhi was, what Sheila Dikshit did, and where he (Kejriwal) has taken it today. This will be part of our campaign," he said.