Ask PM Modi to talk to farmers instead of giving sermons: Atishi to BJP

Responding to a letter written to her by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she said the condition of farmers was never as bad as it is under the BJP regime

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP, saying the party should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers sitting on fast unto death in Punjab instead of giving sermons.

"The BJP talking about the farmers is like Dawood Ibrahim sermonising about non-violence," Atishi said in her letter asking the BJP to stop politics over the farmers.

Chouhan in his letter to the chief minister earlier on Wednesday charged that the AAP government never paid attention to the problems of farmers in Delhi.

"The farmers are sitting on fast unto death in Punjab," said Atishi and advised Chouhan to ask Prime Minister Modi to hold talks with them.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

