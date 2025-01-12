Congress' Rs 8,500 monthly promise to unemployed youth ahead of Delhi polls

The Congress on Sunday announced a scheme for the unemployed youth in Delhi, promising to provide Rs 8,500 per month as stipend. The scheme, titled 'Yuva Udaan Yojana,' comes weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The people of Delhi are going to elect a new government on February 5. We are going to present some guarantees for the people of Delhi. Today, our party has decided that we will provide Rs 8,500 per month to the youths of Delhi who are educated but unemployed for a period of one year. This is not just financial help. We will try to get them absorbed in the industry in which they have been trained." "It is also a birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda who was inspirational for youths. The youths are in pain and Delhi is not untouched by it. The central and state governments have not touched upon their issue. Delhi's infrastructure is so because of Congress government. In last few years, we saw only accusations, Delhi was neglected," he added. Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin said, "During ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi ji came to Delhi and met people and even after that, he kept meeting people. Similarly, in the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav ji established communication with the people of Delhi. On the basis of these conversations, it was concluded that the policies of the central and Delhi governments have broken the back of the youth."

"Congress understands this problem of the youth, hence we have brought our third guarantee for them. Everyone knows that Congress does what it says," Nizamuddin added.