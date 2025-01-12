BJP accuses AAP of aiding Rohingyas, adding them to Delhi voter list

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of aiding Rohingyas by adding them to the voters list of Delhi and attempting to change the demography of the city.

"We have released a video, in which, a Rohingya infiltrator is himself saying that Rs 10,000, ration, Jal Board water and electricity, everything is being provided by the people of Amanatullah Khan (AAP MLA). This video evidence shows that Rohingya infiltrators are being added to the voters' list and an attempt is being made to change the demography of Delhi," Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri on Saturday alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas are being settled in Delhi with the support of parties like Congress, AAP and Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri accused these parties of prioritising infiltrators over Indian citizens, claiming that AAP and Congress leaders are involved in issuing fake identification documents.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas are settled in Delhi. Whether it is Congress, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, they want to give them the rights of the poor people of the country. Congress and AAP MLAs will be involved in providing (fake Aadhar) cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas. Many AAP leaders will go to jail," Bidhuri said.

In a recent operation, the Central Delhi Police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals over the past six days. Seven of the individuals were arrested from a hotel in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi.

Reports said that some of the detainees had entered India using tourist visas, while others had illegally crossed the border through the "donkey route" passing through West Bengal and Tripura before reaching Delhi.

With this operation, a total of 14 Bangladeshi nationals have now been detained by the Central Delhi Police, and they have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing and investigation.

M Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Delhi, confirmed the operation and the arrests, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the police to curb illegal immigration and maintain law and order in the region.

Earlier on January 4, Delhi Police, during a verification drive apprehended a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the South West District of the national capital for the past three years.

The accused, identified as Md Sahidul Islam, was taken into custody by the Palam Village Police Station and subsequently handed over for deportation to Bangladesh through the FRRO.