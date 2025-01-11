Delhi polls: BJP's 2nd list out, Kapil Mishra to contest from Karawal Nagar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

It has fielded Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday released its second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now identified with hardline Hindutva politics, from Karawal Nagar.

It has fielded Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency. 

With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsBJPMadan Lal Khurana

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

