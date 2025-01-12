AAP, BJP engage in fierce poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

The battle for Delhi has begun, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a fierce poster war ahead of the assembly polls.

The latest salvo from AAP features a poster where Ramesh Bidhuri was projected as BJP's CM face in Delhi. They called him "abusive" and labelled the BJP as the party as "Galli Galoch."

The poster shows an image of Ramesh Bidhuri with the caption, "Phata poster nikla galibaaz."

The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

The BJP has even gone as far as calling AAP's governance a threat to Delhi, drawing a parallel to "AAPda" -- a term they say reflects the disruptive impact on the capital under the AAP rule.

On the other hand, AAP has hit back at the BJP labelling it as the "Galli Galoch party" and accusing it of "dishonest tactics' and "electoral fraud".

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.