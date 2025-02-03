Delhi elections LIVE: Last day of campaigning today, parties make final pitch to voters

Delhi is preparing for the highly awaited Assembly Elections 2025. Polling across all 70 Assembly constituencies is set for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.

With 15 million registered voters, the political contest is heating up among the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10

Last date of nominations: January 17

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20

Date of poll: February 5

Date of counting: February 8

Date before which election shall be completed: February 10

"Everyone including the BJP believes that Kejriwal will be returning to power. It is the work of the Aam Aadmi Party that people are coming to see. BJP only knows how to curse people," Sisodia said, as quoted by news agency ANI.