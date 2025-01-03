'Feel like laughing': AAP responds to PM Modi calling party as 'AAPda govt'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism, where he referred to the party as "AAPada for Delhi" ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Such statements do not suit a PM. In the past 10 years, the central government has half of Delhi and we have the other half. We have worked to improve the sewage system, water supply, and electricity.”

He further questioned the Centre's contribution to Delhi, saying, “I want to ask what did the central government do for Delhi? Businessmen are getting extortion calls, and people are being murdered in broad daylight. The situation is worse in Delhi now, and the BJP's central government is responsible for this.”

Bharadwaj further said, "I feel like laughing when the PM talks about the education system in Delhi. Today, many big people from across the world come to Delhi to see the schools here. I would also invite PM Modi to come and see the government schools and decide if work has been done or not. It is unfortunate that he is saying this from a big stage."

PM Modi calls Kejriwal-led party as 'AAPda'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed disappointment over the Delhi government's failure to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, referring to it as the "Aapda government".

PM Modi said that the situation in the capital would deteriorate further if the AAP government continued its tenure.

"In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai... AAP is equal to 'Aapda'," the PM said

With Assembly elections just a month away, the prime minister urged Delhiites to end this "aapda (disaster)" and bring in the BJP. He called for AAP's defeat, raising the slogan, “‘Aapda’ ko nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (we will not tolerate 'aapda', we will remove it).”

“This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people's welfare. Therefore, 'aapda' has to be removed and the BJP brought in,” PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe at former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said he could also have built a "sheesh mahal" for himself but his dream was to ensure homes for everyone in the country. "These people commit corruption and then glorify it," he said, accusing AAP of shamelessness and making false promises.

The BJP has been targeting Kejriwal for allegedly spending a huge amount of money on his official residence when he was the chief minister, and described his erstwhile home as "sheesh mahal".

(With agency inputs)