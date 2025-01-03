PM Modi lays foundation for DU campuses, slams AAP over Delhi education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said "Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education".

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi said, "A new college in the name of Veer Savarkar is going to be built in Najafgarh... Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education. The money that the central government has given to Delhi - the current govt of Delhi hasn't even spend half of that money in education..."

"...Even after Independence, such works (New Education Policy) were not done, 'lekin aapke sevak ne kar diya'...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said, "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'..."

PM Modi continued his attack: "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi have waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."

PM Modi also attacked the AAP over pollution in the Yamuna river and said, , "Every resident of Delhi can see the situation of Yamuna. Look at their (AAP) shamelessness, what kind of 'aapda is this, they say that cleaning Yamuna won't get them votes - will you leave Yamuna like this if it doesn't get you votes?... This 'aapda' has handed over the lives of people of Delhi in the hands of tanker mafia..."

PM virtually laid the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses and a college named after BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar.

The project, with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, aims to boost educational opportunities and modernise facilities.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held at Ashok Vihar where the prime minister also launched a slew of other infra projects for the national capital.

The East campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West campus at Dwarka Sector 22 are being added to the existing North and South campuses as part of DU's efforts to expand its presence across the city.

The East Campus, spanning 15.25 acres, is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. It will offer LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year LLB programme, alongside other multidisciplinary courses.

The campus will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias and two common rooms, spread across a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.

The West Campus, being built at Rs 107 crore, will be a new academic block in the first phase. Covering 19,434.28 square metres, it will have 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls and separate common rooms for boys and girls.

In addition to the campuses, Modi laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, just a five-minute walk from the West Campus.

The college, with a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, will offer modern facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms and a canteen.

Hitting back, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that BJP has no agenda for the assembly polls.

"BJP has no agenda for elections. BJP has been in power at the centre for 10 years, they have a budget of lakhs of crores, they should tell one thing they have done for the people of Delhi, they have not done any work. Today they have no vision for Delhi, they have no CM face. AAP has worked for the people of Delhi for 10 years...," Atishi told reporters.