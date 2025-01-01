'RSS to seek votes for BJP in Delhi elections?' Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

The New Year in Delhi began with intense political exchanges as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in voter deletions and distributing cash. In a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Kejriwal raised the allegations.

In his letter on Wednesday, the former Delhi chief minister raised several questions directed at the RSS chief ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. “There are reports in the media which claim that RSS will seek votes for BJP for the Delhi elections. Is it true?” the former chief minister asked Bhagwat in the letter.

He further questioned whether the RSS condoned the alleged “wrongdoings” of the BJP. He also asked if the RSS approved of BJP leaders distributing money to secure votes and the “widespread” deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit voters.

BJP slams Kejriwal over corruption

In response, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP chief, launched a strong rebuttal, calling on Kejriwal to ‘end corruption’, stop making false promises, and apologise for the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna.

The BJP accused Kejriwal and the AAP of providing illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi residents in Delhi with documents and financial support to use them as a vote bank.

Sachdeva said, “On the first day of New Year, we often make resolutions. I have written a letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to stop lying, end his corruption, refrain from making false promises in the name of his children, women, and senior citizens, and apologise for the state of the Yamuna.”

Kejriwal urges action on voter manipulation

The Delhi BJP chief further said that Kejriwal should stop promoting alcohol in Delhi and halt donations from anti-India forces.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of using a three-pronged strategy to manipulate the voters’ list in his home constituency, the New Delhi Assembly segment, and had written to the Election Commission of India regarding an ‘unusual spike’ in the additions and deletions to the electoral rolls. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are set for February this year.