Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has initiated a Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls, with January 1, 2025, set as the qualifying date. A statement released on Tuesday said that holding a voter ID card alone does not guarantee voting rights.

The effort aligns with the Election Commission’s directives to maintain accurate and comprehensive electoral rolls, ensuring all eligible voters are included.

To ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced guidelines allowing individuals to vote even if they do not possess a voter ID card. This initiative aims to increase voter turnout and make the voting process more accessible, particularly for those who may have lost their ID or never received one.

Eligibility to vote without a voter ID

The primary requirement for voting without a physical voter ID is that an individual’s name must be included in the ECI’s electoral roll. Anyone who is a citizen of India and at least 18 years old as of January 1 of the year of the electoral roll revision is eligible to vote. If a person is unsure whether his or her name is registered, he or she can verify it through the ECI’s online portal or by contacting their helpline.

Alternative documents for identification

If you do not have your voter ID card, you can still cast your vote by presenting one of several alternative forms of identification. The ECI has approved a list of 12 alternative documents that can be used to establish your identity at polling stations. These include:

-Aadhaar card

-MNREGA job card

-Driving license

-PAN card

-Indian passport

-Pension documents with photo

-Service identity cards issued by government/ PSUs

-Passbook with photo issued by bank/ post office

-Smart Card under National Population Register (NPR)

-Health insurance smart cards issued by the Ministry of Labour

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs

-Unique disability IDs issued by the Ministry of Social Justice

These documents serve as valid proof of identity, ensuring that voters can still participate in elections even if they lack their EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card).

Steps to vote without a voter ID

1. Check your voter registration: Before heading to the polls, confirm that your name appears on the electoral roll. You can do this online on the ECI website or through their voter helpline.

2. Gather alternative identification: If you do not have your voter ID, collect one of the approved alternative documents listed above.

3. Visit your polling station: On election day, go to your designated polling booth. Ensure you arrive early to avoid long lines and potential delays.

4. Present your identification: At the polling station, show your alternative identification document along with any voting slip you may have received.

5. Cast your vote: Once your identity is verified and your name is confirmed on the electoral roll, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.