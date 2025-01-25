Delhi polls: BJP, AAP diverting people from real issues, says Alka Lamba

Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Alka Lamba targeted both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party accusing them of diverting people's attention from real issues and contesting the elections "only for power."

She also alleged that the rivalry between Congress and BJP has resulted in a slowdown of progress in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Lamba said, "Atishi Marlena broke rules. AAP campaign material was found in government vehicles belonging to the PwD, and an FIR was registered. Today, she is filing an FIR against Ramesh Bidhuri. The people of Kalkaji have had enough of their banter and fights."

"Their main aim is to divert people from the real issues. Both of these parties are only fighting for power. Their rivalry has resulted in the slowdown of progress in Delhi," she added.

Lamba, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, further expressed confidence that Congress would make a comeback in Delhi.

She is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP leader and Delhi CM Atishi from the Kalkaji assembly seat.

Also Read

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said three "wickets" of AAP -- Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Manish Sisodia will be defeated.

"Three wickets of the Aam Aadmi Party are going to fall. Sandeep Dikshit ji will be the first wicket in New Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal will be defeated. The second wicket will fall here (Kalkaji) with Atishi Marlena. The third will be Manish Sisodia's. All three wickets will fall, and Delhi Congress will make a comeback," Lamba said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.