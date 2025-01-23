Delhi Police blocking AAP complaints against BJP: Atishi writes to EC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has written to the Election Officer of Delhi, accusing the Delhi Police of attempting to suppress a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22.

In her letter, Atishi claims that police officials are pressuring AAP volunteers to sign false statements, asserting that no violence or intimidation occurred during the incidents. Atishi has also called for the immediate transfer of the officers involved in the case.

In the letter, Atishi outlined that the volunteers, who had been threatened by BJP workers, were being contacted by the police under the pretext of taking their statements. However, she claims that instead of investigating the complaints, the officers were attempting to coerce the volunteers into signing false statements that would dismiss the intimidation claims.

“I had made a complaint regarding intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers on January 21 and 22. However, I have come to know that our volunteers, who had received threats from BJP workers, are now being called by the police under the pretext of taking statements,” Atishi wrote. “The area SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushil Sharma, and Constable Jai Bhagwan are attempting to convince the volunteers to file false statements and close the case.”

Atishi further alleges that the Investigating Officer and other officials met with AAP volunteers – including Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol – and pressured them to sign statements stating that no intimidation had taken place. When the volunteers refused, Atishi claims the police officers tore up the false statements.

As a result, Atishi has called for the transfer of SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sharma, and Constable Bhagwan, citing concerns of police collusion in trying to close the case without proper investigation.

The letter to the Election Officer comes amidst escalating tensions in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, where Atishi has accused BJP workers, including individuals claiming to be relatives of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, of engaging in "hooliganism" and creating an atmosphere of fear. Atishi claims that BJP workers have been threatening AAP volunteers and destroying their campaign materials.

“Ramesh Bidhuri and his workers are not contesting elections, they are indulging in hooliganism. We demand that the Election Commission take action against them,” Atishi said in a press conference on Wednesday.

She described several incidents where individuals claiming to be the nephews of Ramesh Bidhuri were seen physically confronting AAP workers, grabbing their collars, and burning campaign materials. Atishi accused the BJP of escalating the situation as the Delhi Assembly election draws closer.

Delhi Assembly elections

Tensions escalate between the AAP and BJP, as the Delhi Assembly election nears.

The national capital will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, and vote counting will take place on February 8. Delhi will see a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress.

AAP, which dominated the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections with 62 seats, will look to retain power, while the BJP seeks to challenge its stronghold on the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)