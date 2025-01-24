Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Delhi excise case: Court exempts Kejriwal, Sisodia from appearing in person

Delhi excise case: Court exempts Kejriwal, Sisodia from appearing in person

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Gopal Rai
Delhi CM Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai during the launch of the party’s campaign song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Friday exempted former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak from personally appearing in a excise case as they were campaigning for upcoming assembly elections.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the reprieve after the three AAP leaders said they were unable to personally appear in court as they were "actively engaged" in campaigning for the elections.

"In view of the above said submissions, personal appearance of the applicants are exempted for today only through counsel... The case is adjourned to February 3, 2025," the judge said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC considers appointing observer for free and fair Chandigarh mayoral polls

Sharad Pawar says no party issues discussed at meet with nephew Ajit Pawar

Delhi HC upholds order against plea to de-register AIMIM as political party

Patole demands white paper on Davos deals, slams Maha govt for liquor deals

UP CM Yogi should 'guide' Amit Shah to fix Delhi law and order: Kejriwal

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi court

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story