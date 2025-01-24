Delhi excise case: Court exempts Kejriwal, Sisodia from appearing in person

A Delhi court on Friday exempted former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak from personally appearing in a excise case as they were campaigning for upcoming assembly elections.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the reprieve after the three AAP leaders said they were unable to personally appear in court as they were "actively engaged" in campaigning for the elections.

"In view of the above said submissions, personal appearance of the applicants are exempted for today only through counsel... The case is adjourned to February 3, 2025," the judge said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.