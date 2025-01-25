Do not sell your votes: Kejriwal tells voters, alleges BJP buying votes

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of openly distributing money, gifts, and other items to "buy votes" and urged the voters of the national capital to not "sell their votes" to the party and stand firm and protect the sanctity of the election process.

In a self made video, Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack towards the BJP.

"These elections in Delhi are different. One and a half months ahead of the elections, money, shoes, bedsheets, sarees, ration, gold chains are being openly distributed. Nobody has any fear of Election Commission or that someone would stop them. This distribution is being done under Police protection, who are checking that all of these things are being distributed to the voters only," Kejriwal claimed.

"This is very dangerous for our country. This distribution is not being done by the government's money. This is being distributed by a few leaders of 'gaali-galoch' party. Where did they get so much money? The money being used to buy votes? This is the money of their corruption that they acquired by looting the country," added Kejriwal.

In his appeal to the public, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Accept whatever they are distributing but remember one thing, do not sell your votes."

"Your vote is far more precious than a saree, shoes, or 1,100 rupees. Don't let anyone buy it. Vote for anyone you wish, but not for those who are corrupt and are trying to destroy the very essence of our democracy. They are a threat to the future of this nation," said Kejriwal.

The AAP supremo further in his message reminded voters of the sacrifices made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar for the right to vote, urging them to accept gifts but not sell their votes.

Also Read

Kejriwal also assured the public that their vote remains confidential, urging them not to be intimidated by those trying to manipulate the election process.

"These voting rights were hard-won by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who fought for the rights of every individual in this country--literate or illiterate," Kejriwal said.

He further criticised the BJP for attempting to undermine this hard-won democratic right. "Vote for anyone, but don't vote for those who are trying to buy your votes. They are traitors to this country," Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal also addressed concerns that voters were being threatened by those distributing the gifts, assuring the public that their vote remains confidential.

"Take everything they are giving you, it has all come from your money but don't give them your votes," he said.

"I have heard that people distributing these things are also threatening voters. I want to assure everyone--no one knows who you are voting for. Do not be intimidated, and please vote for the future of our country," Kejriwal said, urging Delhi's voters to stand firm in protecting the integrity of the democratic process.

The AAP leader's remarks come amid growing concerns about the potential misuse of public funds in the election, as both the BJP and AAP intensify their campaigns in the run-up to voting day. Earlier last week, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a press conference, accusing Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and other leaders of undermining the Election Commission's reputation by engaging in electoral fraud, including registering false votes.

Singh said, "Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and leaders are playing with the reputation of the Election Commission by throwing dust in its eyes; they are committing electoral scams and frauds."

The AAP MP also accused Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, of submitting an application to register 26 votes at his address, as well as Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan for a similar application to register 26 votes at his address.

He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Singh stated, "We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100.

Kejriwal had also accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

Earlier in the day, in a major allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said that a conspiracy is being hatched by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi Police to kill AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Counting the number of attacks on former Delhi CM Kejriwal, Atishi accused BJP workers of carrying out those attacks.

The Chief Minister accused the Delhi Police of 'inaction' during those attacks, citing their "collusion" with the BJP. She claimed that the AAP itself investigated all attacks and found that in most cases, the attackers were "BJP workers."

Earlier today, AAP filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the recent attacks on the party chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaign, said party sources on Friday.

AAP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was attacked several times during the election campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that some cadres of the opposition candidate entered his public meeting in Hari Nagar and attacked his car.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections.