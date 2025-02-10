Electoral battle won, BJP now has to deliver on promises in Delhi

Beyond choosing its chief ministerial candidate, the key challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi will be delivering on its promises. The BJP's manifesto outlined 16 commitments, including a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each — along with one free cylinder during Holi and Diwali — and increased monthly allowances for the differently abled, senior citizens, and the elderly. The party also pledged to maintain all welfare schemes introduced by the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

In October 2024, Delhi’s finance department flagged the AAP’s Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana, which promised Rs 1,000 per month to women. A departmental note cautioned that the scheme as its proposed budget “will push Delhi into budgetary deficit, as well as deficit on both revenue and capital account”. The annual cost of the AAP’s scheme, for which 3.8 million women qualified, was to be Rs 4,500 crore

However, the BJP has gone further, pledging Rs 2,500 per month, though it has yet to clarify the eligibility criteria. Similarly, on pensions, Election Commission data shows Delhi has 2.4 million voters aged over 60, including 1.37 million in the 60-69 age bracket, who would qualify for the BJP’s promised Rs 2,500 monthly allowance. The rest would receive Rs 3,000 per month. Unlike the AAP administration, however, the BJP-led government could count on support from the Centre. In his victory speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the benefits of a "double-engine" government, noting that all National Capital Region (NCR) states—Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and now Delhi — are under BJP rule.