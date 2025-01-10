Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal for calling people from UP, Bihar 'farzi'

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has sharply criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over referring to people from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar as 'farzi' (fake).

The BJP MP alleged that Kejriwal recently referred to people from UP and Bihar as 'farzi' and accused them of "getting fake voter ID cards made" in Delhi.

Tiwari, in a statement, claimed that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) harbour a deep hatred for the residents of these states.

"There are multiple examples showing how AAP and Arvind Kejriwal hate people of UP and Bihar. Today, once again Arvind Kejriwal called the people of UP and Bihar 'farzi'. He said that people of UP and Bihar are coming to Delhi and getting fake voter ID cards made," Tiwari said.

Tiwari drew attention to past controversies, especially the handling of migrant workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

He accused Kejriwal of misleading migrant workers during the pandemic, specifically mentioning how they were abandoned to die at Anand Vihar when they were desperate to return to their home states. "This is the same Arvind Kejriwal and AAP that lied to people of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand and sent them to Anand Vihar to die during Corona," Tiwari added.

Tiwari continued, "When people had to be kept safe in the house, he said that people of UP and Bihar come here on a Rs 500 ticket and leave after Rs 5 Lakh medical treatment."

The BJP leader also accused AAP of deleting names of around 7.5 lakh people, including residents of UP and Bihar, from the voter list during the 2022 elections.

"People of UP and Bihar have made a name for themselves with their hard work, and it is necessary for those who live here to have a voter card," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vishnu Mittal on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital for its failure to improve conditions in the city's slums and claimed that the slum dwellers have decided to support the BJP, citing poor living conditions and a lack of basic amenities under the AAP.

Vishnu Mittal, the BJP's convener for the 'Jhuggi Abhiyan' (Slum Campaign), announced that on January 11th, the 'pradhans' (leaders) of Delhi's slums will gather at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address them.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mittal highlighted a series of issues faced by residents of slums, accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of neglecting their needs.

"On 11th January, we called the 'pradhans' of the slums of Delhi at the JLN stadium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the event and will personally interact with them," Mittal said. He added that the BJP expects at least 3,000 slum leaders to attend the event.