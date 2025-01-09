'Dissolve INDIA bloc if it was formed only for LS elections': Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the leadership and agenda of the INDIA bloc, suggesting that the Opposition should be disbanded if it was created solely for last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, made these remarks in response to a question about the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, which are seeing a three-way battle between the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress. Notably, the AAP and the Congress had formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.

Abdullah told news agency ANI, “I cannot comment on this as we have no involvement in Delhi elections. The AAP, Congress, and the other parties on the ground must figure out how to take on the BJP. As far as I remember, the INDIA alliance had no expiration date.”

He further said, “Unfortunately, no meeting of the INDIA alliance is being held, leaving us without clarity on leadership, agenda, or the bloc’s future... If the alliance was formed only for the Parliament elections, they should dissolve it.”

Rising tensions in Delhi campaign

In recent weeks, leaders from AAP and Congress have been exchanging accusations in their campaigns for the Delhi contest. Congress has accused the Kejriwal-led AAP of corruption and poor governance, while the AAP has claimed the Congress is collaborating with the BJP. Following the general elections, which saw a united opposition make significant progress, questions have been raised about the future of the INDIA bloc and its leadership. The Congress, after facing setbacks, has faced scrutiny over whether it should lead the alliance. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has expressed interest in leading the bloc if given the chance, with several partners offering their support.

Abdullah questions opposition leadership

Earlier, Abdullah had stated that Congress should not assume leadership by default. “By being the largest party in Parliament, with leaders of opposition in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and possessing a nationwide presence that no other party can claim, Congress is naturally seen as the leader of the opposition movement,” he said. “However, there is some unease among allies, as they feel Congress is not doing enough to justify, earn, or maintain this role. This is something Congress should consider,” Abdullah remarked.

