UPSC coach Avadh Ojha joins AAP: Know all about his life and controversies

In a key political development before the Delhi Assembly elections, slated early next year, well-known educator Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 2). His induction was marked by a welcome from AAP’s national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal confirmed that AAP would contest the upcoming Delhi elections independently, without forming alliances within the INDIA bloc.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha is a prominent educator, known for his role as a UPSC coach, YouTuber, and mentor. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, Ojha began his journey as a teacher after facing setbacks in his own UPSC exams. He started with teaching at coaching centres in Allahabad.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, with offline classes suspended, his engaging teaching style — blending historical narratives, geopolitics, and current affairs — garnered him widespread attention on YouTube. He has worked with top IAS coaching institutes in New Delhi and established his own institute, IQRA IAS Academy, in Pune, Maharashtra, in 2019.

Ojha’s educational background

Ojha holds an impressive array of academic qualifications, including a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi Literature.

His teaching career commenced in Delhi in 2005, with stints at leading coaching centres such as Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS. Later, his venture, IQRA Academy, became a popular destination for UPSC aspirants. Besides traditional classroom teaching, Ojha launched his YouTube channel, Ray Avadh Ojha, in 2020, sharing educational content and motivational speeches. The channel currently boasts over 879,000 subscribers.

Ojha is also committed to social causes, initiating programs to offer free education to underprivileged students, reinforcing his dedication to equitable education access.

Avadh Ojha’s controversies

Ojha sparked controversy last year with a viral video in which he proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dissolve the Constitution and establish a ‘Modi dynasty’. He likened PM Modi to historical figures like Muhammad Ghori, pointing out the absence of legal heirs in both cases. He suggested that chapters on the ‘Modi dynasty’ be included in the educational curriculum, referring to the removal of Mughal history from syllabuses.

His remarks included a biting critique of contemporary politics, dubbing the Parliament “a palace of Modi” and sarcastically stating he would consider fleeing to Nepal in case of emergencies.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, encompassing all 70 constituencies, are slated for February 2025. The previous elections, held in February 2020, resulted in AAP forming the state government with Kejriwal assuming his third term as chief minister. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on February 15, 2025.