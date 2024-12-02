SpiceJet secures rights to operate 100 Haj flights from 4 cities in 2025

SpiceJet has been granted the rights to operate more than 100 special Haj flights in 2025 from four key Indian cities: Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya, the airlines said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The airline plans to carry approximately 15,500 pilgrims next year, marking an 18 per cent increase from the 13,000 pilgrims it transported during the 2024 Haj season.

SpiceJet’s 2025 Haj operations will involve over 100 special flights, utilising a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to cater to the pilgrims’ needs.

Spicejet claims that the Haj services have become a critical revenue stream for the airline. In 2025, Spicejet anticipates earning Rs 185 crore from these operations.

Spicejet Haj services

The airline has launched its annual Haj services in 2019. During the previous Haj period, Spicejet had deployed two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft with a seating capacity of 324 passengers, for the transportation of pilgrims.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said, “Haj operations are not just a significant revenue generator for SpiceJet but also a matter of immense pride. We are honoured to contribute to such an important and spiritual journey for thousands of pilgrims and are fully committed to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and memorable travel experience. SpiceJet has always prioritised the needs of our passengers, and our dedicated Haj operations are a testament to that commitment.”

Spicejet’s declining market share

As of March 2024, SpiceJet reported revenue from operations of Rs 7,049.97 crore, a decrease of 17.75 per cent from Rs 8,572 crore in the same period last year. Furthermore, the airline’s domestic market share also plummeted from 5.6 per cent in January to 2.3 per cent in August, carrying only 301,000 passengers, while IndiGo and Air India gained market share.