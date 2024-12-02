Delhi elections 2025: BJP plays the legacy card with ex-CM sons and ex-MPs

As Delhi prepares for its Assembly elections in early 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding ‘high-profile’ candidates, including sons of two former Delhi Chief Ministers and former Lok Sabha MPs, reported The Indian Express citing sources.

The potential candidates are vying for key constituencies, including the coveted New Delhi seat, traditionally held by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, sources mentioned.

While many of the BJP’s seven current MLAs are expected to be fielded again, there are exceptions. Among the new faces under consideration are three former BJP Lok Sabha MPs, who are being eyed for prominent political contests, including challenging Kejriwal in New Delhi.

“Former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma’s son, Parvesh Verma, and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma are being discussed for the New Delhi seat. Additionally, Harish Khurana, the son of late Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, and current Delhi BJP secretary, is being considered for the Moti Nagar seat,” a senior BJP leader revealed. While the final list of candidates is yet to be finalised, these names are reportedly under serious consideration.

Notably, the New Delhi seat has been a stronghold for Arvind Kejriwal since 2015, with Congress leader Sheila Dikshit holding it from 1998 to 2013. Kejriwal’s reign was interrupted only during the 2014 and 2015 elections, when he briefly stepped down. This year, Kejriwal resigned as chief minister in September, leading to fresh speculation about potential challengers.

The BJP’s candidate selection process is gaining momentum, with several names being discussed for prominent constituencies. Sources reveal that former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri is being considered for Kalkaji, currently represented by Delhi CM Atishi. Former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s name has also come up as a contender for Greater Kailash, which is currently held by AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, or Kasturba Nagar.

Other prominent BJP figures under consideration include national general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva for Kasturba Nagar or Vishwas Nagar, and former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay for Malviya Nagar.

Sources also told The Indian Express that the BJP is considering Anil Sharma for RK Puram and former AAP minister Rajkumar Anand for Patel Nagar. However, these names are not final, and the decision ultimately lies with the BJP’s national leadership. The final list of candidates will be vetted by the Core Committee, which comprises senior BJP officials.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to go to polls in February 2025, wherein the electoral battle would be a straight fight between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.