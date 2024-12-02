The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with other farmer groups such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has announced plans to march towards Delhi on Monday (December 2). The demonstration seeks to push for compensation and benefits guaranteed under the newly enacted agricultural laws. Led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, the first group will begin their journey at noon on December 2, starting from beneath the Maha Maya flyover in Noida.

“We are prepared for our march to Delhi. On December 2, we will assemble under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon and proceed to demand compensation and benefits in line with the new agricultural laws,” Khalifa said in a statement to ANI on Sunday.

The farmers intend to take their protest to the Winter Session of Parliament, where discussions are ongoing, to highlight five major demands, including compensation under the revised agricultural policies.

What are the farmers demanding?

The protestors are seeking a 10 per cent allocation of plots and a 64.7 per cent hike in compensation under the previous land acquisition law, equivalent to four times the market rate. For land acquired after January 1, 2014, they are asking for 20 per cent of the plots. Additional demands include employment and rehabilitation benefits for the children of landless farmers, implementation of directives issued by the High Power Committee, and proper arrangements for resettling inhabited areas.

Farmers from 20 districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Aligarh, and Bulandshahr, are expected to participate in the march.

Security increased at Delhi-Noida border

In response to the planned demonstration, police forces in Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar have erected barricades at entry points along the Noida-Delhi border. The measures aim to restrict the farmers’ entry into the national capital.

Authorities have also announced intensified vehicle checks and rerouted certain roads. Commuters are being encouraged to use the metro to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion.

Traffic advisory issued amid farmers’ march

To minimise disruptions, Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory highlighting potential bottlenecks on key routes. Commuters are urged to use alternative paths or opt for the metro for a hassle-free journey.

Heavy goods vehicles are barred from entering Delhi via routes like the Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and Surajpur. The restrictions aim to ensure smoother traffic flow for passenger vehicles.

What are the alternate routes suggested by traffic police?

Chilla Border to Greater Noida: The traffic police advised commuters to use the Sector 14-A flyover, pass through Golchakkar in Sector-15, and continue via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk and Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Travel via the Film City flyover, proceed to Sector-18, and use the Elevated Road for access to Delhi.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Take the Mahamaya flyover, proceed through Sector-37, and enter Delhi.

Greater Noida to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj: Start at Charkha Golchakkar and continue through Kalindi Kunj.

Sector-51 to Delhi via Greater Noida: Use the Hajipur underpass and proceed via Kalindi Kunj through Sector-51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway to Delhi: Exit at Jewar toll, head towards Khurja, and continue via Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway to Delhi: Avoid the Sirska exit and use the Dadri or Dasna exit instead.

Meanwhile, the Noida police recommended using metros for commuting in the wake of the farmers’ protest.

Use metro: The metro is the most efficient way to avoid traffic congestion.

Stay updated: Monitor real-time traffic updates to stay informed about diversions and delays.

Emergency vehicles: Priority access will be given to emergency vehicles during traffic diversions.

Traffic helpline: For assistance, contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001.

[With agency inputs]