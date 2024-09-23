Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Congress anti-Dalit, 'insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana

Congress anti-Dalit, 'insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana

Shah was addressing a poll rally at Tohana for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it an "anti-Dalit" party and said it "insulted" Dalit leaders like Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar.

Shah also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation and asserted that if there is anybody who can protect the quota, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shah was addressing a poll rally at Tohana for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

"The Congress party is an anti-Dalit party," alleged Shah in his address.

"The Congress always insulted Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or sister Kumari Selja. The Congress insulted everyone," he further alleged.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No stone pelter, terrorist will be released in Jammu-Kashmir: Amit Shah

BJP wants to weaken unity, divide India, deceive public: Farooq Abdullah

Amit Shah woos tribals of Poonch, Rajouri during campaign trail in J&K

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

Cong hits out at crimes against women in BJP-ruled states, questions PM

Topics :Amit ShahHaryana electioncaste in indiacaste system indiaDalits

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story