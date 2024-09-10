Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of 21 candidates

Haryana Assembly polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi to contest against Congress's Olympian candidate Vinesh Phogat

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of 21 candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The list includes two Muslim candidates: Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirka and Aizaz Khan representing Punahana. The BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi to contest against Congress’s Olympian candidate Vinesh Phogat.

Earlier, the BJP announced its list of 67 candidates for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will now contest from the Ladwa constituency, while senior leader Anil Vij will run from the Ambala Cantt seat. Saini, who currently holds the Karnal Assembly seat after winning a by-election in June, has been shifted to Ladwa.
 


Meanwhile, former Haryana Home Minister Vij retains his candidacy for Ambala Cantonment, a seat he has won three consecutive times since 2009.

Haryana polls: AAP releases second list of nine candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, featuring nine names.

 

Krishan Bajaj will represent Thanesar, while Pravesh Mehta has been chosen for Faridabad. Rita Bamaniya has been nominated for Sadhaura, Hawa Singh for Indri, and Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar for Ratiya. Additionally, Adv Bhupendra Beniwal will contest from Adampur, Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, Jawahar Lal from Bawal, and Abash Chandela from Tigaon.

Haryana Assembly polls: CM Saini files nomination from Ladwa

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Ladwa constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

He was joined by Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with other party leaders, during the nomination process.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Haryana on September 14 to campaign for the elections. He expressed strong confidence that the BJP would secure a third consecutive term in Haryana with a ‘double-engine’ government.

[With agency inputs]
First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

