In Haryana Assembly elections, it's all about jawan, kisan, pehlwan

As Haryana gears up for Assembly elections on October 5, political parties are trying to outdo each other in making welfare promises in their manifestos.

With the central themes revolving around ‘jawan’, ‘kisan’, and ‘pehlwan’, pressing issues like unemployment and women’s welfare too have found prominent spots in manifestos, with commitments that include minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers, enhanced infrastructure, cash transfers to women, and guaranteed government jobs for ex-Agniveers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Even as the contribution of agriculture to the overall economy has come down in Haryana, it still employs a substantial chunk of the population.



The focus on ‘kisan’ resonates deeply with the electorate. Haryana allocates only 5.3 per cent of its total budget to agriculture, lower than average expenditure on agriculture by other states (5.9 per cent).

In this context, the proposed schemes and guarantees of minimum support price (MSP) are timely promises aimed at strengthening support for the farming community, which is in the fore-front of demanding legalisation of assured floor farm prices.

Women’s welfare, too, is a focal point in the manifestos. Currently, Haryana’s unemployment rate for women stands at 2.2 per cent, lower than the 3.2 per cent rate for men. However, the quality of jobs available to women raises concerns.



Around 38.6 per cent of women lack written contracts, paid leave, and access to social security benefits, compared to 36.8 per cent of men facing similar circumstances.

Also, the state is known for its skewed gender ratio, which complicates the social landscape and requires targeted initiatives to promote gender equity in employment.

Political parties are also prioritising employment in general in a region where joblessness has historically exceeded national figures.

Recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reveals a notable decrease in the unemployment rate, which has dropped from 6.1 per cent in 2022-23 to 3.4 per cent in 2023-24, slightly above the national average.



This improvement indicates a positive trend, yet significant challenges remain, particularly for graduates and postgraduates.





Unemployment rates for graduates and postgraduates in Haryana stand at 6.6 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

Although these figures are lower than the national averages, they remain concerning and warrant focused attention.

The quality of jobs being created raises alarms; around 46.6 per cent of employment falls within the self-employed category, which has increased from 45.3 per cent in 2022-23.

In contrast, only 39 per cent of jobs are considered regular wage or salary positions, highlighting a need for improved employment opportunities.

The issue of unemployment among ‘Agniveers’ has been spotlighted in the manifestos, as political parties seek to address the unique challenges faced by the young keen on joining the Army.



Amidst the numerous pledges being made, Haryana’s capacity to generate its own tax revenue presents an encouraging backdrop for funding these electoral commitments.

It is estimated that 72.5 per cent of total revenue receipts will come from local tax sources in the current financial year, significantly higher than the national average of 49.2 per cent in 2023-24.





This strong revenue generation provides Haryana with considerable fiscal space to finance its initiatives and address pressing social issues.

However, challenges remain, particularly concerning the state’s debt levels. The debt-to-GSDP ratio is projected to rise, with estimates at 26.1 per cent in FY25, up from 25.1 per cent in FY20.