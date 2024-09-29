JJP-ASP alliance releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections

The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance on Sunday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising to procure all grains at MSP, unemployment allowance of Rs 11,000 and old age pension of Rs 5,100 per month. Every grain of every crop grown in Haryana will be procured at MSP, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala told reporters in Sirsa while releasing the JJP-ASP manifesto for the October 5 polls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The alliance also promised Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for crop damage and said the 'Jannayak Fasal Suraksha Scheme' will be started for farmers, in which premium amount will be borne by the state government.

Among other promises, unemployed youth will be given Rs 11,000 monthly unemployment allowance and old age pension will be given at the rate of Rs 5,100 per month.

Announcing sops for students, the party said students from rural areas will be given extra weightage in jobs and admission to higher education.

Only Rs 100 will be charged as a one-time fee for applying for all recruitments, as per the manifesto, which the two allies named as "Jansewa Patr".

A scooty will be given to girls of poor families who have passed Class 12 exams and student union elections will be conducted directly every year, he said.

The alliance also promised to make arrangements for higher education of Agniveer warriors.

Seeking to woo women voters, the manifesto promises that one lakh women will be given government jobs.

A hostel will be built for working women in Gurugram while an international training centre for food processing and technology will be built in Fatehabad.

A scheme will be implemented for pregnant women in the state under which, Rs 5,000 will be given per month for the care and food of pregnant women.

Fifty percent reservation for women in teaching posts in all educational institutions and 33 percent reservation for women in the allocation of stores of Cooperative Department will be made.

A research centre for artificial intelligence will be built in Panchkula and Bhiwani will be developed as an education city. A digital library will be set up in every village of Haryana.

Purchase of two wheelers will be made tax free on the lines of tractor. Youth from poor families will be given interest free loan of Rs three lakh to set up their business.

With an eye on promoting sports, the alliance said an international sports stadium will be built in Jhajjar while a kabaddi stadium will be built in Sonipat besides setting up of shooting range in four districts, including Jind.

To promote industry, industrial areas will be established in every district. This will provide employment to one lakh youth in every district, Chautala, who released the manifesto in presence of ASP leader Chandra Shekhar Azad, said.

Three percent reservation for disabled and handicapped and appointment in home districts will be made.

A backward classes welfare centre will be built in every district in the form of Ambedkar Bhawan while Ambedkar hostels will be built in every sub-division.

Ambedkar Awas Yojana will be started under which BPL and SC, BC families will be given 100 square yard plots and money for house construction.

Old pension scheme of government employees will be restored, the alliance pledged.

In the health sector, a mobile dispensary will be started at every block level and generic medicine shop will be opened in every village.

Among other promises made by the alliance was setting up a modern film city in Hisar to promote filmmaking, theatre and art and opening of NRI help centres in the district level.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are jointly fighting the polls.