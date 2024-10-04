Haryana polls 2024: Uchana, Julana, Ladwa, and Hisar among key contests

Haryana is gearing up for an intense political contest on Saturday (October 5) as the state heads to Assembly polls. The key political players in this election are the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) . The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Congress, contesting 89 seats, seeks to dethrone the ruling party. Results for all candidates across the 90 constituencies will be declared on October 8.

Haryana has a substantial electorate of around 20.1 million eligible voters, including 10.6 million men, 9.5 million women, 452,000 first-time voters, and 4.09 million young voters.

Here’s a look at key constituencies and candidates to watch out for in the Haryana polls:

Uchana Kalan



Uchana Kalan, a seat in Jind district, is crucial as former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala is contesting from here as the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate.

The Uchana Kalan constituency is one of nine assembly segments under the Hisar parliamentary seat.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Dushyant Chautala, great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, faces Congress candidate and former IAS officer Brijendra Singh. AAP has fielded Pawan Fauji, while the BJP has nominated Devender Attri.

In 2019, Chautala won the seat for JJP, while in 2014, it was held by BJP’s Prem Lata. In the 2009 elections, Om Prakash Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) took the seat.

Ellenabad



The Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district is another significant battleground, with senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala seeking re-election. The BJP has fielded Sirsa district president Amir Chand Talwara, while AAP’s candidate is Manish Arora. For the Congress, Bharat Singh Beniwal is in the fray.

In 2019, Abhay Singh Chautala secured victory with a margin of nearly 12,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Pawan Beniwal.

Badshahpur



Badshahpur, the largest constituency in Haryana with over five hundred thousand voters, sees a contest primarily between Rao Narbir Singh of the BJP and Congress’ Vardhan Yadav, both from the Ahir community, which dominates the voter base. Independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad is also expected to make a strong showing, particularly among urban voters. I

Badshahpur has the most voters in the state at 5,20,958, followed by Gurgaon with 4,43,102, as per Election Commission data. Created in 2009, the constituency has seen victories by Rao Dharampal and Rao Narbir Singh in 2009 and 2014, respectively. In 2019, Jat leader Rakesh Daultabad, running as an independent, won the seat, surprising many political observers. He passed away in May 2024. His wife, Kumudini Rakesh Daulatabad, is contesting as an independent in these elections.

Ambala Cantt



Ambala Cantt, a general constituency southwest of Chandigarh, is known for its role in manufacturing scientific and surgical instruments.

The main contenders here include BJP’s former minister Anil Vij, Congress’ Parvinder Pal Pari, INLD’s Onkar Singh, AAP’s Raj Kaur Gill, and JJP’s Avtar Singh. The JJP is aligned with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), while INLD is allied with BSP.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Anil Vij won the seat with a 16.7 per cent margin, polling 53.04 per cent of the vote. He defeated independent candidate Chitra Sarwara, who secured 36.48 per cent.

The election in Ambala Cantt has become interesting because of the presence of Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel, as an independent. Her father Nirmal Singh Mohra, is the Congress candidate from the Ambala City constituency. The Congress party suspended Sarwara for six years, on September 23, 2024.

Hisar

Although Hisar is a significant constituency on its own, it has gained greater attention this time as Savitri Jindal, India's wealthiest woman, has chosen to run as an independent candidate. This decision came after the BJP opted not to grant her a ticket and instead renominated its incumbent MLA and state Health Minister, Kamal Gupta. Notably, Jindal, who has an impressive net worth of $33 billion, left the Congress party in March to join the BJP. Her move to the BJP occurred shortly after her son, industrialist Naveen Jindal, also became a member of the party. Naveen serves as a BJP MP representing Kurukshetra.