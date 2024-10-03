ECI prescribed alternative id cards allowed while casting vote: Haryana CEC

Haryana Chief Election Officer, Pankaj Agarwal said that it is essential for every voter to exercise their right to franchise in a democracy, as the state is going to polls on October 5. He urged voters to ensure their names are included in the voter list, as only those listed can cast their votes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Agarwal said that if a voter's name is on the list but he or she do not possess a voter ID card, they can still cast their vote by presenting one of the 12 alternative identity documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India, a release said.

Voters can present one of the following 12 alternative photo identity documents prescribed by the ECI to cast their vote including Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, photo passbook from a bank or post office, health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme, driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued under the National Population Register (NPR), Indian passport, pension documents with a photo, photo identity card issued by central or state government entities, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, and the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that voter lists is available on the department's website, ceoharyana.gov.in, where individuals can check their registration. Voters can also check their status by calling the voter helpline number, 1950. It is mandatory to be listed in the voter list in order to cast vote.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8.In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.