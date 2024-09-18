First Assembly poll in 10 years: Voting in Jammu & Kashmir from today

Seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an Assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase-I polling in the union territory on Wednesday.

A total of 49 out of 238 candidates (21 per cent) contesting in Phase II of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 37 candidates (16 per cent) have serious criminal cases, including three charged with attempted murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307. Additionally, seven candidates are implicated in crimes against women, with one candidate facing charges of rape under IPC Section 376, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

