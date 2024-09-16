J-K elections: BJP will bury terrorism permanently, says Amit Shah. Updates

Union Home MInister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pledged to bury terrorism to such a level that it would never return.

"Pledged to bury terrorism to such a level it would never return. Nobody can dare revive it under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule," Shah said at an election rally in Jammu.

J&K Assembly polls: Article 370 now part of history, says Amit Shah

The union home minister said that the National Congress and the Congress have been claiming to reinstate Article 370 if they are elected to power. "Should Article 370 be back?... The reservation which the Pahadis and Gurjar brothers get, would not be possible if Article 370 is restored... But I have been observing the environment in Kashmir, neither Farooq Abdullah nor Rahul Gandhi is forming the government here. Article 370 is now a part of history. There is no place for Article 370 in the Constitution of India."

He further said that there will only be one flag in J&K and that it is the Tricolour. "There can never be two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags in Kashmir. There will only be one flag and that is our Tricolour," Shah said.

J-K polls: AIP, JEI form alliance

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have aligned, as stated in an AIP release on Sunday. Both parties conducted a joint meeting, which was attended by prominent members from each group.

The official statement read, "In a significant political development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have come together in a strategic alliance to champion the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and Member of Parliament Er Rashid, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members also participated in the discussions."

J-K polls: Mehbooba Mufti has brought destruction to J&K, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday criticised People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of bringing only destruction to Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said, "Mehbooba Mufti has brought nothing but destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. If anyone has played the biggest role in bringing BJP (in J&K), then it is PDP and its leadership."

