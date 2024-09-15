National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Sunday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, saying she has brought nothing but destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. On Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of resignation, the NC leader said it remains to be seen what will be his next steps. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Mehbooba Mufti has brought nothing but destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. If anyone has played the biggest role in bringing BJP (in J&K) then it is PDP and its leadership," Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Referring to the violent street protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016 that left over 90 civilians dead, Abdullah said Mufti should give an account of 2016 before pointing fingers at him.

"She talked about milk and toffee...she has not yet apologised for that. She has not yet apologised for bringing the BJP here. She has not apologised for pushing Jammu and Kashmir towards this destruction. Why is she targeting me? Let her clear her own record first," the NC leader added.

The former chief minister asked what compulsion did the PDP have to form an alliance with the BJP in 2015?



"We were ready to give them the government at that time. The NC and the Congress first sent a message of their support to Mufti Sahab and after his death, to Mehbooba Mufti. Why did they reject it? What was their weakness that they had to go with the BJP?" he asked.

He said Mufti used to say that time that they would bring more confidence building measures (CBMs) from Delhi because of the alliance with the BJP, but "one after the other, all our CBMs were stopped".

Asked about Kejriwal's announcement, Abdullah said, "I have just heard about it. Why is he resigning, will there be elections after his resignation or is he making someone else the chief minister. Let the information come, then we will talk about it.