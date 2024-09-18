J-K elections LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as phase 1 voting begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements. Jammu and Kashmir Phase 1 voting begins today. Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to vote for the first time in a decade. Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments --? eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The Kashmiri pandit community has raised urgent calls for action on lostanding issues such as unemployment and housing. Displaced in 1990, the Kashmiri Pandit community feels that the political parties in the union territory have repeatedly failed to address their concerns. As the elections draw near, the Kashmiri Pandit community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their demands for rehabilitation and employment finally addressed.
The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, committing to strive to restore statehood if it formed its government in the Union Territory and promising a slew of welfare measures. The manifesto does not mention the repealed Article 370, but resolved that the party will ensure that the people of J&K get priority in recruitment in government jobs, tenders, land allotment and the region's resources.
First Assembly poll in 10 years: Phase-I polling in Jammu & Kashmir begins from today
A total of 49 out of 238 candidates (21 per cent) contesting in Phase II of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 37 candidates (16 per cent) have serious criminal cases, including three charged with attempted murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307. Read here for more details.
8:15 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Here's what PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan had to say
"The decisions which Delhi has taken post 5th Aug 2019 and the way they have been very inhumane to the people of J&K, these queues are the testimony to that...Once we see the results on 8th October, you will see that the verdict of the people is against the decision of 5th Aug 2019...The public is not happy with the way they are being dealt with...The decisions are being pushed on them. They have no say in the decision-making...There is anger among the public and that's why they are coming out to cast their vote and show what we stand for and what we don't stand with...", says PDP leader and spokesperson Mohit Bhan
National Conference has fielded Mohammad Khalil Band from the Pulwama seat, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Abdul Waheed Ur Rehman Para
8:05 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Here's what JKNC candidate from Kishtwar had to say
"After 10 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir got the chance to choose their representative. The people are happy... The lines of people that we are seeing, it is the agitation against inflation and unemployment...", says JKNC candidate from Kishtwar, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo
7:49 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Voters queue outside a polling booth in Pulwama
J&K: Voters queue up at a polling booth set up in Pulwama as they await their turn to cast their vote.
National Conference has fielded Mohammad Khalil Band from the Pulwama seat, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Abdul Waheed Ur Rehman Para
J&K: Voters queue up at a polling booth set up in Kulgam as they await their turn to cast their vote.
CPIM has fielded Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami from the Kulgam seat, National Conference has fielded Nazir Ahmad Laway and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Mohammad Amin Dar
7:30 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: PM Modi urge voters in seven districts to ensure large turnout
As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise, says PM Modi as Phase 1 voting begins.
7:25 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Voters begin to exercise their right after a decade
After casting his vote, a voter says, "Today, elections are being held after 10 years. We want unemployment and inflation to end, keeping this in mind, we have voted. We want people to vote in large numbers."
7:14 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Congress committed to restoring statehood; will it be able to?
On Monday, Congress released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, committing to striving to restore statehood if it formed its government in the Union Territory and promising a slew of welfare measures. The manifesto does not mention the repealed Article 370 but resolved that the party will ensure that the people of J&K get priority in recruitment in government jobs, tenders, land allotment, and the region's resources.
7:12 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Will Kashmiri Pandits' vote bring a change?
The Kashmiri pandit community has raised urgent calls for action on lostanding issues such as unemployment and housing. Displaced in 1990, the Kashmiri Pandit community feels that the political parties in the union territory have repeatedly failed to address their concerns. As the elections draw near, the Kashmiri Pandit community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their demands for rehabilitation and employment finally addressed.
7:09 AM
J&K Assembly election updates: Union Territory to vote after a decade, 219 candidates in fray
Jammu and Kashmir Phase 1 voting begins today. Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to vote for the first time in a decade. Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments --? eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.