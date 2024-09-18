J-K elections LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as phase 1 voting begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements. Jammu and Kashmir Phase 1 voting begins today. Seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to vote for the first time in a decade. Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments --? eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley. This will be the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Kashmiri pandit community has raised urgent calls for action on lostanding issues such as unemployment and housing. Displaced in 1990, the Kashmiri Pandit community feels that the political parties in the union territory have repeatedly failed to address their concerns. As the elections draw near, the Kashmiri Pandit community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their demands for rehabilitation and employment finally addressed.

The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, committing to strive to restore statehood if it formed its government in the Union Territory and promising a slew of welfare measures. The manifesto does not mention the repealed Article 370, but resolved that the party will ensure that the people of J&K get priority in recruitment in government jobs, tenders, land allotment and the region's resources.