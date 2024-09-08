J&K Assembly elections: Valley's first-time voters waiting for a new dawn

“I don’t know what to do about it and who I go to or write to. We have the public works department, but with barely any accountability, everything is at a standstill. Even if we have to protest, who do we protest against? Hopefully, things will get better in a month,” Mattoo said.
Mattoo is among the over 90,000 new voters who will cast their ballots for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections. The Union Territory is voting in three phases from September 18. The results will be declared on October 8.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the number of young voters in the age group of 18-19 has grown by 45,964, with over half being women (24,310). The total number of young electors in J&K now stands at 2.53 million.
“People voted in large numbers during the Lok Sabha polls as they wanted to be part of the democratic process. For the past 10 years, people haven’t had access to the government, no connection at all. Without a government, you can’t even protest against anyone for the lack of work. So, people are enthusiastic about the upcoming polls,” said a Valley-based expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The expert’s sentiment resonates strongly with many first-time voters.
For Yusuf (name changed), who works at a garment shop in Abi Guzar Market, Lal Chowk, employment and education are the primary concerns for people his age. He had applied for several government jobs but to no avail. While he claims the removal of Article 370 has been a hindrance, he believes reinstating it might not be the only solution.
His experiences, from witnessing the death of militant Burhan Wani in 2016 to the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti government and the abrogation of Article 370, have made him realise the significance of these elections — the first in 10 years.
Gul Wani, a professor at Kashmir University, said the younger generation had seen excessive presence of the state. “And this may not necessarily be physical. So they will keep this in mind while going to vote. This generation is quite informed because of social media. But the loss of livelihoods will be an important factor,” said Wani.
The Union Territory has been grappling with high unemployment rates — 23.1 per cent as of April 2023, one of the highest in the country. Although the J&K administration’s 2023 economic survey showed a declining trend in unemployment (6.7 per cent in FY20 to 5.2 per cent in FY22), the situation on the ground remains dire, with over 352,000 youth registered as job seekers in early 2024. Of them, 109,000 were graduates and post-graduates.
Wasim, a driver in his 20s in Pahalgam, said tourism had increased since people feel more safe now. “Before the abrogation of Article 370, some tourists visiting Kashmir had second thoughts. But the fear among tourists has subsided now.”
According to the expert quoted above, new voters (18-25) are the post-identity voters. “While Article 370 remains an issue, it doesn’t resonate strongly with this group as it does with the older generation. For them, employment and education are the primary concerns,” the expert said.
For this bunch, higher education is an important aspect, the expert added. “The state of higher education in J&K is abysmal. A lot of schemes have been introduced but haven’t had the desired effect. However, infrastructure has been a plus point in the past decade. Roads have been built and health care facilities improved.”
“The lack of opportunities here remains the biggest worry. We have seen investment summits, but if you look around, much of it is only on paper and not on the ground. First-time voters are going to vote on these issues,” said Wani.
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in