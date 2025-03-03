Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22,150; auto, IT, metal up, banks down
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22,150; auto, IT, metal up, banks down

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was higher by 0.28 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index rose by 0.33 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Image: Bloomberg
Stock Market News: After a strong data for India's Q3FY25 GDP data, released last Friday, investors await the Manufacturing PMI data for February, 2025, to be released today | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market open update - Nifty Metal, Auto, IT, Realty lead; Nifty Bank drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the markets opening on a positive note, among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Auto, IT, and Realty indices were the top gainers, while the Nifty Bank was , along with Pharma and Healthcare indices were under pressure. 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market open update - Broader market indices trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the higher open in the benchmark indices, the broader market indices were also trading higher.

The BSE MidCap index was ahead by 0.31 per cent at 38,710, and the BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.53 per cent, at 43,313.09.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market open update - Sensex, Nifty open higher amid firm global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity index BSE Sensex and NIfty 50 opened higher on Monday, amid firm global cues.

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher 346.63 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 73,544.73, and the Nifty 50 was higher by 86.40 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 22,211.10. 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update - Nifty 70 pts higher at 22,200 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity index NIfty 50 was higher at pre-open on Monday, amid firm global cues.

At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was higher by 69.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 22,194.55. 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update - Sensex climbs 230 pts to 73,430 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity index BSE Sensex was higher at pre-open on Monday, amid firm global cues.

At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was higher by 229.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 73,427.65. 
 

9:04 AM

Stock Market News: Rupee opens strong vs US Dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 18 paise higher at 87.33 per US dollar on March 3, 2025.

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Irdai move on equity derivatives: Insurers gain tools to manage volatility

Stock Market LIVE News Today: Based on the increasing trend of investments in the equity market by insurers, but also due to the volatility in equity prices, the insurance regulator thought that there was a need to permit insurers to hedge through equity derivatives. Life insurance companies, usually, invest nearly 30-35 per cent of their portfolio in the equity market and the remaining in the fixed income segment. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) bags orders for Rs 350 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) wins order from Adani Group for the delivery of Transformers by next financial year. This work order is worth Rs 272 crore (inclusive GST).

That apart, the company has won export order from Al Sabha Group, Iraq, and Powerlink Queensland, Australia, worth Rs 78 crore. CHECK DETAILS HERE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment

Stock Market News: Under the process of IPO share allotment, once the share allotment is finalised, IPO applicants can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the Shreenath Paper Products IPO. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China vows to retaliate Trump's tariffs

Stock Market News: Responding to US President Donald Trump's additional 10% tariff order, China's Ministry of Commerce said last Friday that it 'firmly opposes' the threat. 
 
> It said China will take all the necessary steps to protect its country, if the US insists on its own way.

>> Notably, the US has said it will go ahead with the tariffs on China, despite the country 'urging' the US not to repeat its own mistakes.
 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds brave rough currents, haul in 800K investors monthly

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry continues to attract new investors despite the decline in equity scheme returns due to a sharp market correction.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, the industry added 800,000 (0.8 million) new investors each month, raising the total unique investor count to 53.3 million.
 
Although this growth rate has slowed from the previous six-month average of 1 million new investors per month, the industry remains optimistic about its long-term expansion. READ MORE
 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trailing P/E ratio sinks to pandemic low amid market uncertainty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The continuous selloff in Indian equities has led to the lowest valuations in over eight years.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex's trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio fell to 20.4x, reaching its lowest level since May 2020 — barring the pandemic-induced sell-off — when it hit 19.5x due to concerns over the economy and corporate earnings.

Currently, the P/E ratio is only slightly higher than the levels seen in July 2016, when it stood at 20.3x.
 
Analysts attribute this decline to the ongoing market uncertainty and fatigue over the short-term outlook. READ MORE
 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It appears 2025 will be a tough year for the market: Samco's Jimeet Modi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) having largely stayed on the sidelines in recent months due to market corrections, Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they are likely to continue avoiding Indian markets until high-priced Indian equities become more appealing to them. READ MORE
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, Mar 3: Auto stocks, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, ACME Solar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki India reported a slight year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 199,400 units in February. In the same month last year, the company sold 197,471 units, as per the company's statement. Domestic passenger vehicle sales amounted to 160,791 units last month, compared to 160,271 units in the previous year. READ MORE
 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Buy Today, March 3, 2025: Coal India

View - Bullish
 
Coal India share price has been into a stellar down run, eroding nearly 30 per cent from its peak of Rs 517. Currently, Coal India share is hovering near the 20-DEMA, portraying a consolidation phase. READ MORE
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Monday, March 3, 2025: India stock markets opened higher on Monday, March 3, 2025, on the back of supportive global markets. After a strong data for India's Q3FY25 GDP data, released last Friday, investors await the Manufacturing PMI data for February, 2025, to be released today.
 
The BSE Sensex, which opened at 73,428 vs previous close of 73,198, was trading at 73,630.98, up 433 points or 0.59 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 22,248.70, up 124 points or 0.56 per cent. The index opened at 22,194.55 as against Friday's close of 22,124.70.  Ultratech Cement, M&M, L&T, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Infosys, Power Grid, and ITC were the top Sensex gainers today, moving higher between 0.7 per cent and 2.17 per cent. On the Nifty, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, Wipro, and JSW Steel were the additional stock gainers.  On the downside, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industriesm, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Motors were the top losers.
 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was higher by 0.28 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index rose by 0.33 per cent.
 
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index was the top performing index today, up 1.67 per cent. This was followed by the Nifty Metal index, up 1.4 per cent.
 

IPO News

Shares of Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today. That apart, Balaji Phosphates IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Shreenath Papers IPO (SME) is likely to see its allotment.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpMARKET LIVEMarketsstock market tradingstock market listingMarket newsMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty 50Indian stock marketIndian stock marketsGift NiftyGlobal Markets

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News