Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22,150; auto, IT, metal up, banks down

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Monday, March 3, 2025: India stock markets opened higher on Monday, March 3, 2025, on the back of supportive global markets. After a strong data for India's Q3FY25 GDP data, released last Friday, investors await the Manufacturing PMI data for February, 2025, to be released today.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 73,428 vs previous close of 73,198, was trading at 73,630.98, up 433 points or 0.59 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 22,248.70, up 124 points or 0.56 per cent. The index opened at 22,194.55 as against Friday's close of 22,124.70. Ultratech Cement, M&M, L&T, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Zomato, Infosys, Power Grid, and ITC were the top Sensex gainers today, moving higher between 0.7 per cent and 2.17 per cent. On the Nifty, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, Wipro, and JSW Steel were the additional stock gainers. On the downside, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industriesm, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Motors were the top losers.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was higher by 0.28 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index rose by 0.33 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index was the top performing index today, up 1.67 per cent. This was followed by the Nifty Metal index, up 1.4 per cent.

IPO News